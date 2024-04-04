Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 6,189 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

