Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

