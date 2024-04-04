Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Better Choice Trading Down 14.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

