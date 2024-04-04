Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.46) target price on the stock.

4imprint Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FOUR traded up GBX 120 ($1.51) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,410 ($80.47). The company had a trading volume of 65,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,540 ($82.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,766.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,069.93.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 5,618.73%.

Insider Activity

About 4imprint Group

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29). Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.