Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,460,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 827,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

