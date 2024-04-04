Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 920 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 231,202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 137,114 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

