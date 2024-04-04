Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

