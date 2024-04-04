Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

