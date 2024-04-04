Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:BAUG opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.