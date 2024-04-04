Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:BAUG opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
