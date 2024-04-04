Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.