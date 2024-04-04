Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

