Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

