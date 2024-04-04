Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 7,404 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 1.59% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 420,066 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 119,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 52,066 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of EJUL opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $24.12.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

