Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 22,551 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

