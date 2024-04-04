Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAYRY. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

