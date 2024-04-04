Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,999,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,599,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

