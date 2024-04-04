Barclays Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

