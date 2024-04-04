Barclays Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $80.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 101,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.