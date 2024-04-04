Barclays Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Barclays started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONON. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

