Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 12,620,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,359,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

