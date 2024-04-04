Bank of America Cuts Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Price Target to $23.70

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $18.98 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,055,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,239 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $61,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,236 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,499,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 328,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.