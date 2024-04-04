Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Cap of $107.68 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $107.68 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014602 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,697.69 or 0.99070162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00132938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 131,279,453.41091746 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.79239053 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $8,223,635.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

