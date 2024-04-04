Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 954 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.81. 201,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.75. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.