Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.29. 47,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,815. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.