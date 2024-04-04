Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 14,434 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,048,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,836,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

