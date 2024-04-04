Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $447.61. 406,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

