Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $986.32. 668,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.39. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $389.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

