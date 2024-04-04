Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 374 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $15.22 on Thursday, reaching $774.38. The company had a trading volume of 499,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,827. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.47 and its 200-day moving average is $686.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.