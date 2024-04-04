Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 3,034,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,504. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $346.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.