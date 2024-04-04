Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
