Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.37. 8,337,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,371,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $748.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

