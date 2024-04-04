Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,507. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

