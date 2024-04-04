Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,623. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.