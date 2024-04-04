Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $633.68. 572,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,964. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

