Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 523,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,123. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

