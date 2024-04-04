Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.61. 2,972,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.