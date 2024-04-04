Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.68. 280,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

