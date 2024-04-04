Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.18. 918,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

