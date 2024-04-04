Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $258.48. 281,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,619. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

