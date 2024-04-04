Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.60. The company had a trading volume of 777,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,036. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

