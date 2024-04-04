Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Ball stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.