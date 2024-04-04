Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $212.74 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $212.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.