Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

