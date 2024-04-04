Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 6.40% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $601,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

MFUS opened at $46.61 on Thursday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.