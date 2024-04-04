Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Encore Wire makes up about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Encore Wire worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $269.06.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

