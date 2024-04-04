Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 13,518 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

