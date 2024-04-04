Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
