Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 968.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.8 %

AGCO stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

