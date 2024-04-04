Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

MGC opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

