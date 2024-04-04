Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

